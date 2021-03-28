Dolly Creates Unique Ice Cream Flavor With Jeni’s

Dolly now has her own flavor of ice cream.

Via Facebook, Dolly shared, “I’ve teamed up with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams to create my very own flavor in support of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library!”

The new flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie is described as layers of salty pretzel streusel, and tangy, subtly sweet ice cream and lipstick red stawberry sauce.

It will be available at Jeni’s Splendid ice cream shops on Thursday, April 8th. It is a limited-time offering, with only 10,000 pints available nationwide. Jeni’s is suggesting if you want to try the flavor, you should order it online the day it is available. There will be a limit of two pints per customer.

There are three local Jeni’s locations: 211 Franklin Road, Brentwood; 4201 Aspen Grove, Franklin; 230 Franklin Road, Franklin inside The Factory.

About Dolly’s Imagination Library

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.

After launching in 1995, the program grew quickly. First books were only distributed to children living in Sevier County, Tennessee where Dolly grew up. It became such a success that in 2000 a national replication effort was underway. By 2003, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library had mailed one million books. It would prove to be the first of many millions of books sent to children around the world.