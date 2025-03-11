DOGE Terminates $4.6M IRS Lease in Franklin

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has terminated leases of more than 700 offices across the country. According to the Nashville Business Journal, the agency is terminating five federal leases in Middle Tennessee, affecting 161,000 square feet of office space.

The largest space is the IRS National Office lease in Franklin, a 135,373-square-foot space at 127 International Drive, costing $4.6 million annually. DOGE claims terminating it will save $31.83 million, making it the third most expensive lease cut nationwide. The IRS office in Franklin was built in 2012 for the agency and sold for $43.25 million in 2014, setting a Nashville record.

Other affected Middle Tennessee leases:

FDA – 14,004 square feet in Nashville ($388,582 annually)

– 14,004 square feet in Nashville ($388,582 annually) SSA – 4,133 square feet at 120 Athens Way, Nashville ($142,577 annually)

– 4,133 square feet at 120 Athens Way, Nashville ($142,577 annually) OSHA – 1,540 square feet at 220 French Landing Dr., Nashville ($33,110 annually)

– 1,540 square feet at 220 French Landing Dr., Nashville ($33,110 annually) National Resources Conservation Service – 6,017 square feet in Gallatin ($119,016 annually)

Led by Elon Musk, DOGE, an agency created by President Donald Trump via executive order but never approved by Congress, aims to reduce the federal government’s 363 million-square-foot real estate footprint. It has already cut 748 leases, totaling 9.5 million square feet.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email