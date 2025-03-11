Dog Rescued From Storm Drain in Thompson’s Station

On Monday, Williamson County Animal Center’s Animal Control Officers (ACOs) responded to an urgent rescue mission for a dog named Ona, who had become trapped 30 feet inside a storm drain in Thompson’s Station.

When they arrived, they could hear Ona barking and scratching from deep within the tunnel. Her dad, along with some nearby construction workers, had tried to help but couldn’t quite reach her. ACO McClendon bravely crawled into the storm drain and, after careful maneuvering, was able to safely pull Ona to safety.

After about three long hours stuck in the drain, Ona was reunited with her dad.

