Dog Haus Sets Opening Date for New Franklin Location

Dog Haus, the Southern California–based craft-casual brand known for its gourmet burgers, brats and brews, will bring its chef-driven comfort food to 755 Crescent Centre Drive, Suite 104, Franklin, TN 37067 on Thursday, May 14.

Nashville resident Michael Deak knows Dog Haus better than most. A former General Manager turned multi-unit franchisee, he opened Dog Haus East Nashville in November 2025 and is now bringing the brand to Franklin. “Franklin was an easy choice,” said Deak. “It’s a community that appreciates quality, and that’s exactly what we deliver. Dog Haus has been a big part of my life for a long time, and one of the things I love most about this brand is its commitment to showing up for the communities it serves. We’re not just opening a restaurant in Franklin. We’re here to be part of it.”

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Dog Haus Franklin will host a grand opening celebration designed to give back to the community. The activation will benefit Centennial High School Athletics, and the community is invited to support the program while experiencing the new location. From May 14–17, the restaurant will redeem 5,000 grand-opening coupons distributed throughout the Franklin area, allowing guests to donate $3 in exchange for any menu item for free.

The celebration continues May 18–22 with a second opportunity to participate. Guests can claim a physical flyer in person at Dog Haus Franklin or download a digital version through the location’s official Facebook and Instagram pages, and redeem it in-store with a $3 donation to receive one of three offers: BOGO any menu item, 25% off their entire order (no limit) or a free shareable with the purchase of any item.

Built on a chef-driven menu and an elevated approach to comfort food, Dog Haus offers a diverse lineup of Creekstone Farms® 100% Black Angus beef smashburgers and hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, fried and grilled chicken creations, and plant-based options. The new Franklin, Tenn. location delivers that same Craft-Casual experience that has earned the brand a devoted following nationwide.

Since opening its first location in Pasadena, California, in 2010, Dog Haus has expanded rapidly across the country, growing its presence through strategic franchising and a loyal fan base.

Guests are encouraged to download the brand’s Haus Rewards app to stay up-to-date on special offerings, promotions and events at its multiple locations. To learn more about the Franklin franchise, visit Dog Haus Franklin and follow on Instagram at @doghaus_franklin

About Dog Haus

Since launching in 2010, Dog Haus has built a fiercely loyal nationwide following. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the brand got its start in Pasadena, California, and has since grown to 50+ locations across the U.S. Dog Haus is known for its craveable all-beef hot dogs and handcrafted sausages made with no added nitrates, alongside 100% Black Angus beef smashburgers from Creekstone Farms® — all hormone- and antibiotic-free and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian buns. Driven by a mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through its doors, Dog Haus also delivers an enticing lineup of plant-based burgers, sausage and chicken creations.

In 2024, the brand leveled up with its biggest partnership yet, welcoming YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul as a franchisee and board member. Beloved by foodies and critics alike, Dog Haus has earned top industry honors, including Nation’s Restaurant News’ MenuMasters Award, Fast Casual’s Top 25 Movers and Shakers, and Franchise Times’ Zor Award as a “Top Brand to Buy.” The Dog Haus mobile app, Haus Rewards, brings together Dog Haus and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos in one seamless digital ordering and loyalty experience. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit DogHaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.