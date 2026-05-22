Dog Haus Franklin to Reopen This Weekend After Fire Forced Closure Days After Grand Opening

Dog Haus in Franklin, located at 755 Crescent Center Dr. in the Canteen on Carothers development, celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, May 14 — but just days later, an early morning fire on Sunday, May 17 forced the restaurant to temporarily close. More Eat & Drink News

Now, Dog Haus Franklin is back and ready to reopen on Saturday, May 23. To celebrate, the restaurant will continue its support of Centennial High School Athletics through Monday, May 25. Guests who dine in and donate $3 toward the program will receive coupons valid at the Franklin location throughout the weekend.

The Franklin location is the latest venture from Spring Hill resident Michael Deak, who opened Dog Haus East Nashville in November 2025 and is now bringing the beloved brand a little closer to home.

Dog Haus serves a diverse menu of Creekstone Farms® 100% Black Angus beef smashburgers, hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, fried and grilled chicken creations, and plant-based options — all part of the Craft-Casual experience that has earned the brand a devoted following nationwide.

Founded in Pasadena, California in 2010, Dog Haus has grown rapidly across the country through strategic franchising and a loyal fan base.