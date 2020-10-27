Does Your Child Need a Tutor? Learning Lab Helps Students Catch Up

You have twenty seconds to explain the Pythagorean theorem. Go! If you’re like most parents, well, it’s been a while since you had to solve for a hypotenuse in math class. Fair enough. Whether your child is in third grade math or AP English Literature, it can be challenging – if not all but impossible – to teach them what you may have never learned or long forgotten.

Private Tutoring for All Subjects

Learning Lab provides students with high-level, one-on-one private tutoring so your child can catch up on subjects in which they need a little help. Learning Lab meets students where they are and empowers them to grow in the following subjects, as well as other areas of study that may be required.

Math

Reading

English

Science

Foreign Language

Social Studies

Study Skills

Cognitive Skills

Test Prep

AP Courses

Faster Learning, Higher Level Performance

In addition to helping students learn specific subject matter, Learning Lab tutors help students develop skills that will serve them for a lifetime in all areas of learning. Students in Learning Lab’s private tutoring programs learn to develop critical thinking skills, build powerful study habits and improve time management.



Does My Child Need a Private Tutor?

Your child may benefit from one-on-one tutoring services if:

He struggles in a difficult school environment or lacks necessary social skills.

One particular subject area has been difficult to master.

She needs to boost confidence and preparedness for private school testing (ISEE) or the college entrance process (ACT/SAT).

Focusing on tasks, completing assignments, managing time, and getting organized seem overwhelming.

She is at the top of her class and seeks an educational advantage.

You educate your child at home and require additional help or resources in teaching a particular subject.

Where Can My Student Get Private Tutoring Services?

Learning Lab’s services are available for ages four to adult in the setting that works for you:

Online with a local educator tutoring your student in real-time

In-home from an educator who travels to your house

Outside the home at the location of your choice, such as a coffee shop, library, etc.

At a Learning Lab center in Brentwood or Nashville

Tutors function as both mentors and goal setters as they lead your student through a comprehensive learning experience. Whether your child needs some extra help in the face of COVID-19 disruptions or would like to get ahead of the curve, learn more about the private tutoring services available to your family in Brentwood and Nashville with Learning Lab.

