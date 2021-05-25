Does Good Hand Hygiene Require Gloves?

We have long been told to wash our hands to stay healthy, whether after playing outside or using the restroom or before we eat. But as a world, we’ve never taken hand hygiene so seriously as we have these last several months. The World Health Organization (WHO) held World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5, but celebrates all month long. In honor of this important event, let’s take a closer look at what good hand hygiene means and if gloves are always necessary.

Good Hand Hygiene

Proper hand hygiene is important for removing harmful germs, bacteria and viruses, which spread illness. Hands should be cleaned:

Before and after preparing food.

Before and after eating.

Before and after providing care for another person.

Before and after cleaning or handling chemicals.

Before and after using the restroom or changing a diaper.

After shopping or being in public spaces with high-touch surfaces (light switches or elevator buttons, for example).

And many more.

But what exactly constitutes cleaning your hands? The WHO provides a great chart for cleaning your hands with soap and water or with hand sanitizer.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, gloves were encouraged for any and every interaction. As the disease has been further studied and understood, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) does not recommend or require disposable gloves be worn for every little thing. However, there are instances or professions in which disposable nitrile gloves or other disposable gloves are still necessary.

Cleaning or disinfecting your home

Having contact with someone else’s bodily fluid

Healthcare workers

Food industry

Janitorial industry

Working with chemicals or corrosive or harsh products

Hands should always be washed upon removing disposable gloves, and the gloves should be properly discarded, not reused.

Shopping for Disposable Gloves?

Hand washing is one of the best ways to stay healthy and protect yourself and your family and loved ones. But sometimes you need gloves as well. Empire Managed Solutions is restocked and ready to meet your personal and professional nitrile glove needs. There is no minimum or limit. Contact Empire Managed Solutions at (904) 343.5750 for questions about nitrile gloves or other PPE.

