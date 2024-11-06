Do Your Holiday Shopping at Centennial High

Centennial High’s long-running Holiday Craft Show is back November 23-24, 2024.

This year, the show has expanded and now includes more vendors than ever before. From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, shoppers will see more than 190 vendors from across the country.

In addition to the vendors, Centennial High student groups will also be featured. The theater department will lead games for kids and be dressed as holiday characters and princesses. Band, choir and orchestra students will perform, and the WCS Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) will have three booths selling EIC products.

The cost is $5 per person and may be purchased online. VIP tickets are available for $20 and include an extra hour of shopping from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 23.

Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin. All proceeds are used by the CHS PTSO to provide educational enhancements to the school.

Source: WCS

