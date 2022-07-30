Do Your Back-to-School Shopping Now – Tax Free Weekend is Here!

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers has begun. The tax holiday began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

During this time, clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free. Certain restrictions apply. Items sold online are also eligible. Items must be purchased for personal use, not for business or trade.

Examples of tax-exempt school supplies include:

School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item (such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes.

However, school and art supplies individually priced at more than $100 are not exempt and items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum

Examples of tax-exempt clothing items include:

General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

Items over $100 are not exempt and, just like school supplies – items sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum. Also, jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment are not tax exempt.

Some computers are also tax exempt during the sales tax holiday.

Computers (including laptops and tablets) for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less are tax exempt. However, items such as flash drives, individually purchased software and printer supplies are not tax exempt.

Click here for a list of all the exempt items.

Click here for a list of all non-exempt items.

In addition to back-to-school supplies, clothing and tech, other essential items are tax free weekend (such as diapers!). Click here to learn more.

Two other tax-free holidays to know about:

Grocery Sales Tax – From 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

During this period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax free. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro market or vending machine remain subject to

sales tax.

Gun Safes & Safety Equipment – This sales tax holiday began on July 1. Gun safes and safety devices sold at retail are exempt from sales and use tax during the holiday period now through 11:59 pm on June 30, 2023.