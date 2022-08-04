Do You Need a Butler’s Pantry or Wet Bar?

Whether you love entertaining, cooking for family, or hosting holiday gatherings, you’ve probably found yourself wishing for a bit of extra space in your kitchen. Even today’s larger, open-plan kitchens usually have only one sink and limited counter and storage space.

If you have an area between the kitchen and dining room or a nearby nook, the answer to this dilemma might just be a butler’s pantry or a wet bar.

Confused about the difference between a butler’s pantry and a wet bar?

Let’s discuss the features of these two areas.

Butler’s Pantry

Traditionally, the butler’s pantry was a small, locked room with storage space for the family’s silver, fine china, and serving pieces. Butlers used this area for polishing the silver and prepping for meals. Some butlers even slept in the pantry!

The modern butler’s pantry provides many of the same benefits, acting as an extension of the kitchen. These spaces still offer highly desirable storage space in the form of upper and lower cabinets and drawers. The area also serves as additional space for prepping and plating food and serving cocktails and other beverages. To facilitate these activities, the butler’s pantry will have a sink for quickly washing glasses, utensils, and plates. Some are even equipped with dishwashers, small refrigerators, or wine storage.

Wet Bar

A wet bar serves similar purposes as the butler’s pantry; however, the space is generally smaller and more open and accessible to the kitchen, dining room, or other entertaining areas. And while the wet bar, like a butler’s pantry, has a sink for rinsing barware and accessories, it is usually not spacious enough for meal prep and serving. The wet bar should have some cabinetry or storage for alcohol, mixers, and barware and may even have a small refrigerator or wine cooler. The primary difference between the wet bar and butler’s pantry is that the wet bar is designed specifically for mixing and serving drinks.

