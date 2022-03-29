Do You Love Franklin? You Can Now Be an Ambassador for Franklin

The Visit Franklin Ambassador Program returns in 2022 with three dates for in-person attendance open to the general public. Each class will take place the second Tuesday of the month, August – October. The half-day training program, which educates participants about the various tourism offerings available to visitors to Williamson County, is a complimentary service to all hospitality partners and their staff who interact with visitors. Classes ongoing earlier in the year are exclusive to hospitality partners; however, the general public may also participate in the program for a nominal $25 fee in the August – October classes.

The monthly in-person ambassador program will run from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., with new ambassadors taking part in a short, interactive classroom experience directed by Visit Franklin Stakeholder Engagement Manager Heather Doleshel, in addition to a downtown Franklin walking tour and driving tour to many of the top tourism spots across Williamson County.

Classes are capped at 20 participants each month, ensuring an authentic experience. After the program, the newly minted ambassadors will be prepared to interact with visitors and answer their questions confidently. Each participant also receives a certificate, Visit Franklin Ambassador lapel pin, and an Ambassador Card that serves as a VIP pass to several Williamson County attractions.

“This program has had an incredible impact on our visitors’ experience here in Williamson County, and we’re excited to provide it again for our hospitality industry partners and the public,” said Doleshel. “While it is intended primarily for our front-line hospitality workers across the county, community members have always desired to participate, so we are thrilled to open up these opportunities for anyone to take part. Part of what makes Williamson County such a popular destination is the friendliness of the community, and the fact so many want to participate in an ambassador program like this truly puts our Southern hospitality on display.”

The Visit Franklin Ambassador program’s in-person class offerings will take place August 9, September 13, and October 11. Those interested can learn more and sign up for the program at VisitFranklin.com/Ambassador.

ABOUT VISIT FRANKLIN

Visit Franklin is the public brand name of the Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Visit Franklin is the official destination marketing organization for Franklin and the unique communities of Williamson County, Tennessee. Visit Franklin stimulates economic growth through the promotion of travel and tourism assets such as history, music, attractions, entertainment, the arts, and events to visitors from around the world. For information on Franklin and Williamson County, visit us on the web at VisitFranklin.com.