Do You Know The Top Retailers for Black Friday Shopping?

As you start your shopping on Black Friday, here are some things to consider. Wallet Hub just released a study regarding where to score the best deals this holiday season. Here are five things to know before you start checking off your list.

Macy’s, JCPenney, and Belk are 2021’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday, offering an average discount of at least 56.7%.

Around 11% of items at major retailers will be more expensive on Black Friday than their current Amazon.com prices.

41% of the major retailers offering 0% financing use a dangerous feature called deferred interest, which has the potential to make holiday purchases up to 27.5 times more expensive than expected.

Starbucks, Target, and Nike top the list of 2021’s Best Gift Cards.

This year, 23% of items will offer no savings compared to their pre-Black Friday prices.

Apparel and Accessories Top Five Retailers

JCPenney Belk Macy’s Kohl’s Nordstrom

Computers & Phones Top Five Retailers

Macy’s Belk Walmart Lenovo Kohl’s

Toys Top Five Retailers

Macy’s JCPenney’s Belk BJ’s Kohl’s

Consumer Electronics Top Five Retailers