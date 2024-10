Do it Best, a hardware store, is breaking ground on a new location at 1900 Lewisburg Pike on Tuesday, October 1st.

Do it Best confirmed that the location near Thompson’s Station will open in spring 2025.

Bedford Farms Trust has hired Mitchell Builders Group, whose office is located in Spring Hill, among other companies, to complete the build.

Mitchell Builders Group is a multiple Aurora Award winner and the builder of the HGTV 2022 Urban Oasis home in Nashville.

