DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) to Host Concert at Western Kentucky University

Before the Western Kentucky University football game, Shaquille O’Neal known, as DJ Diesel, will entertain the crowd on Friday, October 21st.

The free concert will start at 5 p.m. CT at the Upper South Lawn tailgate area and run for one hour. The football game will then kick off at 7 p.m. CT. Fans are encouraged to wear black to complement WKU’s blackout uniforms.

Shaquille O’Neal is a former professional basketball player who played for the NBA’s Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. O’Neal won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in 1993, then eventually signed with the Lakers in 1996, and there won three NBA Finals, including three NBA Finals MVP awards, and the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award in 2000. O’Neal then went on to play for the Miami Heat where he won the 2006 NBA Finals. For his career, O’Neal made 15 NBA All-Star teams, including three All-Star Game MVP awards, and was a 14-time All-NBA honoree.

After his legendary playing career, O’Neal was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. O’Neal is now an analyst for TNT’s Inside the NBA with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. The former basketball star now invests in several businesses and performs at various events as DJ Diesel.