DIY Mosaic Art Studio to Open in Brentwood

A new walk-in, make-your-own-art studio using mosaic tiles, glass and porcelain, will open in Brentwood at 213 Franklin Road in the Hill Center. It’s called Spark: An Art Studio.

A grand opening event is planned for Saturday, August 29th.

Owner, Lynn Harnen, shared about the studio, “Spark: An Art Studio is a drop-in make-your-own-art studio. It is suitable for ages 6 and up and for all skill levels. We will also host children’s birthday parties and have evening hours for parties/events. The studio also has a small retail section.”

Harnen is opening the studio with her brother. “Our mom raised us doing arts and crafts so it’s been a lifelong hobby of ours. My brother, RJ Chesna, began mosaic tiling several years ago and that was really the catalyst for Spark. Our art projects are made out of recycled glass, tile and stone on canvas.”

The studio is available for drop-in projects with a starting price of $28.

Lynn and her husband, Jimmy Harnen moved from Pennsylvania to Nashville in 1996 telling us “although we are not from Nashville, we consider it home.”

They currently live in Franklin, her brother RJ moved to Franklin five years ago.

To see the latest updates on the grand opening, visit Spark: An Art Studio on Instagram.