Division II BlueCross Basketball State Championships to Return to Tennessee Tech University

Tournament to be held March 3-5, 2022

December 17, 2021

The TSSAA announced that the TSSAA Division II BlueCross Basketball State Championships will return to Hooper Eblen Center on the campus of Tennessee Tech University in 2022. Division II Class AA will play first with semifinals on Thursday, March 3rd and finals on Saturday, March 5th. The Division II Class A tournament will take place on Friday, March 4th and Saturday, March 5th.

Tennessee Tech stepped in as the host in 2021 after county-wide COVID restrictions prevented the tournament from remaining at Lipscomb University.

“TSSAA has had a long-standing working relationship with Tennessee Tech and the city of Cookeville, and their efforts to step up at the last minute to pull off the 2021 championships did not go unnoticed,” said Emily Crowell, TSSAA Assistant Executive Director. “We received nothing but positive feedback from participating teams and spectators alike, and we are excited to continue to work with Cookeville as a host of our state championships.”

Game times and ticket details will be published in January 2022. As always, the NFHS Network will provide live video streaming of every game through NFHSnetwork.com and the NFHS Network apps. TSSAA Network audio coverage and live stats will be available at TSSAAsports.com. Championship games will also be carried on a statewide network of television stations which will be announced at a later date.