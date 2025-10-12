Dive into Holiday Cheer at the Franklin Makers Market at The Lake at Westhaven

Head to Franklin Makers Market on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, from 11 AM – 4 PM for free, family-friendly holiday festivities around the Westhaven Lakefront (157 Front Street, Franklin, TN 37064)!

Complete with over 100 craft and artisan vendors selling holiday goods, tasty treats, a brunch cocktail bar, a visit from Santa, and much more!

Franklin Makers Market is the best place to find unique treasures while supporting local makers and small businesses. Attendees can expect to find unique gifts and goods from a wide range of handcrafted home goods, jewelry, art, stationery, clothing, and health and beauty products.

This market is FREE to attend and family-friendly!

Enjoy complimentary parking in nearby lots and street parking, based on availability.

More information HERE.

