Dive into History’s Secrets at the Tony Turnbow: Jefferson’s Spy Book Release at Landmark Booksellers

Head to Landmark Booksellers (114 E Main St, Franklin, Tennessee 37064) on Saturday, February 21st, 2026, at 6 pm for an author event with beloved local historian Tony Turnbow, featuring his new book Jefferson’s Spy: The Secret Life of Meriwether Lewis.

Enjoy a book talk, Q&A, and signing, with copies available for purchase. This event is free and open to all—come celebrate one of Landmark’s most cherished local authors and an unforgettable story of American history.

More information HERE.

For more local events like Tony Turnbow: Jefferson’s Spy Book Release, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/

