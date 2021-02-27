District to Host ESL Classes for WCS Parents

Williamson County Schools is bringing back English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for non-English speaking adults in the district.

For the past several years, Workforce Essentials offered similar classes and other support services to families in the area. Now, WCS is working with Workforce Essentials to provide training for parents to better communicate with schools and to better help students academically.

“This venture between Workforce Essentials and Williamson County Schools to re-establish adult ESL classes ties locality, convenience and professional instruction together so people can improve English proficiency through qualified teachers,” said WCS ESL Supervisor Joseph Whinery.

Classes will be taught by WCS teachers in the evening. The free classes are scheduled to begin virtually in late March with the goal of transitioning to in-person classes later in the year. The teachers will be paid through Workforce Essentials.

WCS ESL teachers will send out an interest survey from Workforce Essentials to families of their students. For families not currently involved in the ESL program, the form can be accessed through the survey link.

For more information or additional details, email Whinery or the school’s ESL teacher.