District Hosts WCS Parent Academy Classes

January 9, 2024 – The Parent Academy is back and ready to continue helping WCS families.

Throughout the spring semester, WCS College and Career Readiness Specialist Stephen Womack will lead classes focusing on various topics, including finances, testing and more. The goal is to explore the challenges and opportunities families will face as their students prepare for the next steps after high school.

Parent Academy sessions are intended for parents, but families are welcome to bring their children. There is no cost to attend, but parents are asked to sign up using a Google Form for their desired sessions.

The remaining session dates and topics are listed below. Email Womack for more information or with questions.

Class Two: The Impact of Testing (January 25 at Ravenwood High from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.)

We will explore how achievement on various tests might impact opportunities and scholarships while considering how we can support our kids as they work to improve.

Class Three: Beyond Testing (February 29 at Ravenwood High from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.)

We will look at components beyond testing that are part of a holistic review of students for admission and scholarship considerations, and we will discuss how to help our kids cultivate those traits.

Class Four: Writings That Matter (January 22 at Centennial High from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and March 26 at Ravenwood High from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.)

Admissions essays, scholarship essays and recommendations can all impact students’ opportunities. We’ll discuss how to help our kids get the most our of these writing opportunities.

Class Five: Money for Everyone (January 29 at Centennial High from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and April 11 at Ravenwood High from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.)

We will explore the cost and price of college, the factors that influence the cost of college and the conversations we can have with our kids about money.

Class Six: Questions to Ask for Student Support Services (February 5 at Centennial High from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.)

This session is based around questions that students with special services should ask when considering colleges.

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News