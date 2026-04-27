District Celebrates School Volunteers

WCS honored its top volunteers at the district’s annual Shining Apple Awards ceremony April 21.
Each of the district’s 52 schools selected an honoree to be celebrated at the event, which featured short videos recorded by students and staff thanking the volunteers for their work, dedication and impact. The ceremony was sponsored by the Williamson County Board of Education.
“This is one of my favorite events to attend each year,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We have the best volunteers. They make a difference in the lives of our students and our staff every single day, and we are deeply grateful for all they do.”
Congratulations to the Shining Apple volunteers listed below and be sure to check out the April 28 issue of InFocus for the full video of this year’s ceremony.
Elementary Schools
- Mehak Dewji, Allendale Elementary
- William Gladish, Amanda H. North Elementary
- Julie Johnson, Arrington Elementary
- Lindsay George, Bethesda Elementary
- Lauren Vastano, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- Sara Baumgartner, Clovercroft Elementary
- Megan Rowe, College Grove Elementary
- Elizabeth Greunke, Creekside Elementary
- Kait Vaughan, Crockett Elementary
- Megan Plagman, Edmondson Elementary
- Crystal Sullivan, Fairview Elementary
- Samantha Inglis, Grassland Elementary
- Lacy Ezell, Heritage Elementary
- Alberto Planas, Hunters Bend Elementary
- Ana Pratts, Jordan Elementary
- Cynthia Harlambakis, Kenrose Elementary
- Stephanie Trusty, Lipscomb Elementary
- Jessica Eck, Longview Elementary
- Sarah Henderson, Mill Creek Elementary
- Jessica Woessner, Nolensville Elementary
- Brad Carter, Oak View Elementary
- Heather Pereyra, Pearre Creek Elementary
- Amanda Mulliniks, Scales Elementary
- Jenn Granahan, Sunset Elementary
- Lisa Pusti, Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Jenna Taylor, Trinity Elementary
- Allie Barksdale, Walnut Grove Elementary
- Heidi Fincham, Westwood Elementary
- Sarah Blasek, Winstead Elementary
Middle Schools
- Kelly Montgomery, Brentwood Middle
- Jeff Boyet, Fairview Middle
- Liz Nagy, Grassland Middle
- Amy Martin, Heritage Middle
- Heather Pereyra, Hillsboro School
- Renee Penix, Legacy Middle
- Angela Hart, Mill Creek Middle
- Brooke Brandon, Page Middle
- Jenna Harb, Spring Station Middle
- Leigh Wicks, Sunset Middle
- Anna Johnson, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Jennifer Ruane, Woodland Middle
High Schools
- Meredeth Robison, Brentwood High
- Kris Williamson, Centennial High
- Tammy Hyland, Fairview High
- Amy Childs, Franklin High
- Autumm Bradley, Independence High
- Katherine Paulus, Nolensville High
- Angelle Griffin, Page High
- Ellen Jurewicz, Ravenwood High
- Angelique St. Clair, Renaissance High
- Lindsey Canada, Summit High
- Ronda Reynolds, Vanguard High
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