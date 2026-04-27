District Celebrates School Volunteers

WCS honored its top volunteers at the district’s annual Shining Apple Awards ceremony April 21.

Each of the district’s 52 schools selected an honoree to be celebrated at the event, which featured short videos recorded by students and staff thanking the volunteers for their work, dedication and impact. The ceremony was sponsored by the Williamson County Board of Education.

“This is one of my favorite events to attend each year,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We have the best volunteers. They make a difference in the lives of our students and our staff every single day, and we are deeply grateful for all they do.”

Congratulations to the Shining Apple volunteers listed below and be sure to check out the April 28 issue of InFocus for the full video of this year’s ceremony.

Elementary Schools

Mehak Dewji, Allendale Elementary

William Gladish, Amanda H. North Elementary

Julie Johnson, Arrington Elementary

Lindsay George, Bethesda Elementary

Lauren Vastano, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Sara Baumgartner, Clovercroft Elementary

Megan Rowe, College Grove Elementary

Elizabeth Greunke, Creekside Elementary

Kait Vaughan, Crockett Elementary

Megan Plagman, Edmondson Elementary

Crystal Sullivan, Fairview Elementary

Samantha Inglis, Grassland Elementary

Lacy Ezell, Heritage Elementary

Alberto Planas, Hunters Bend Elementary

Ana Pratts, Jordan Elementary

Cynthia Harlambakis, Kenrose Elementary

Stephanie Trusty, Lipscomb Elementary

Jessica Eck, Longview Elementary

Sarah Henderson, Mill Creek Elementary

Jessica Woessner, Nolensville Elementary

Brad Carter, Oak View Elementary

Heather Pereyra, Pearre Creek Elementary

Amanda Mulliniks, Scales Elementary

Jenn Granahan, Sunset Elementary

Lisa Pusti, Thompson’s Station Elementary

Jenna Taylor, Trinity Elementary

Allie Barksdale, Walnut Grove Elementary

Heidi Fincham, Westwood Elementary

Sarah Blasek, Winstead Elementary

Middle Schools

Kelly Montgomery, Brentwood Middle

Jeff Boyet, Fairview Middle

Liz Nagy, Grassland Middle

Amy Martin, Heritage Middle

Heather Pereyra, Hillsboro School

Renee Penix, Legacy Middle

Angela Hart, Mill Creek Middle

Brooke Brandon, Page Middle

Jenna Harb, Spring Station Middle

Leigh Wicks, Sunset Middle

Anna Johnson, Thompson’s Station Middle

Jennifer Ruane, Woodland Middle

High Schools

Meredeth Robison, Brentwood High

Kris Williamson, Centennial High

Tammy Hyland, Fairview High

Amy Childs, Franklin High

Autumm Bradley, Independence High

Katherine Paulus, Nolensville High

Angelle Griffin, Page High

Ellen Jurewicz, Ravenwood High

Angelique St. Clair, Renaissance High

Lindsey Canada, Summit High

Ronda Reynolds, Vanguard High

Source: WCS

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