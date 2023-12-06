District Announces WCS Principal of the Year

December 5, 2023 – WCS Superintendent Jason Golden traveled around the district November 29 to surprise the system-wide Teachers of the Year and Principal of the Year with the good news.
Brentwood Middle’s Dr. Bill Harlin is the 2023-24 Principal of the Year. The Elementary School Teacher of the Year is College Grove Elementary Math Coach Mindy Kon; the Middle School Teacher of the Year is Sunset Middle Language Arts Teacher Heather Jett; and the High School Teacher of the Year is Page High Chemistry Teacher Jim Cherry.
“I always enjoy this time of the year,” Golden said. “I love surprising these amazing administrators and teachers, and it’s an honor to celebrate them. They represent their colleagues all over the county who work hard to make WCS the excellent school district that it is.”
Every year, each school selects a teacher and classified employee to honor. Those employees are all listed below. A teacher at the elementary, middle and high school level is then selected to be a District Teacher of the Year, which qualifies them to compete for State and National honors.
Golden will also be visiting schools to surprise a system-wide Classified Employee of the Year at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Be on the lookout for the announcement of those employees, as well as departmental Classified Employees of the Year, in a future issue of InFocus.
The Teachers of the Year from each WCS school are listed below.
Elementary School
- Lisa Boucher, Allendale Elementary
- Sarah Ashby, Amanda H. North Elementary
- Kaila Carter, Arrington Elementary
- Elizabeth Pittsley, Bethesda Elementary
- Sally Via, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- Emily Zotti, Clovercroft Elementary
- Melinda Kon, College Grove Elementary
- Kristin Hull, Creekside Elementary
- Charlotte Haws, Crockett Elementary
- Shelly Lindsey, Edmondson Elementary
- Chris Biank, Fairview Elementary
- Natalie Patterson, Grassland Elementary
- Lauren Rosenberg, Heritage Elementary
- Kristina Hutchinson, Hillsboro School (K-5)
- Elizabeth Boyd, Hunters Bend Elementary
- Jessica Clark, Jordan Elementary
- Zane Davisson, Kenrose Elementary
- Loren Nosbisch, Lipscomb Elementary
- Kristi Ellison, Longview Elementary
- Adam Danner, Mill Creek Elementary
- Rebecca Fry, Nolensville Elementary
- Laura Bailey, Oak View Elementary
- Andrea Mills, Pearre Creek Elementary
- Heather High, Scales Elementary
- Jordan Trent, Sunset Elementary
- Angela Rawle, Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Becky Schmalz, Trinity Elementary
- Michelle Rigney, Walnut Grove Elementary
- Lindsay Nieuwenhuis, Westwood Elementary
- Katie Calcado, Winstead Elementary
Middle School
- Lindsey Herbert, Brentwood Middle
- Erin Terry, Fairview Middle
- Jami Ventline, Grassland Middle
- Larry Dickens, Heritage Middle
- James Shelton, Hillsboro School (6-8)
- Kevin Ranney, Legacy Middle
- Lindsey Hinds-Brown, Mill Creek Middle
- Joanna Brewer, Page Middle
- Cynthia Bellini, Spring Station Middle
- Heather Jett, Sunset Middle
- Kristen Murray, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Melanie Dukes, Woodland Middle
High School
- Andrew Fleenor, Alternative Learning Center
- Amanda Bicsak, Brentwood High
- Sarah Shapiro, Centennial High
- James Millikan, Fairview High
- Katharine Brannon, Franklin High
- Laura Kim, Independence High
- Lance Smith, Nolensville High
- Jim Cherry, Page High
- Caroline Labbe, Renaissance High
- Pete Mueller, Ravenwood High
- Jeff Myers, Summit High
- Kathy Caudill, Vanguard High
Source: WCS Infocus
More School News