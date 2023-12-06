District Announces WCS High School Teacher of the Year



December 5, 2023 – WCS Superintendent Jason Golden traveled around the district November 29 to surprise the system-wide Teachers of the Year and Principal of the Year with the good news.

The High School Teacher of the Year is Page High Chemistry Teacher Jim Cherry.

“I always enjoy this time of the year,” Golden said. “I love surprising these amazing administrators and teachers, and it’s an honor to celebrate them. They represent their colleagues all over the county who work hard to make WCS the excellent school district that it is.”

Every year, each school selects a teacher and classified employee to honor. Those employees are all listed below. A teacher at the elementary, middle and high school level is then selected to be a District Teacher of the Year, which qualifies them to compete for State and National honors.

Golden will also be visiting schools to surprise a system-wide Classified Employee of the Year at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Be on the lookout for the announcement of those employees, as well as departmental Classified Employees of the Year, in a future issue of InFocus.

The Teachers of the Year from each WCS school are listed below. Elementary School Lisa Boucher, Allendale Elementary

Sarah Ashby, Amanda H. North Elementary

Kaila Carter, Arrington Elementary

Elizabeth Pittsley, Bethesda Elementary

Sally Via, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Emily Zotti, Clovercroft Elementary

Melinda Kon, College Grove Elementary

Kristin Hull, Creekside Elementary

Charlotte Haws, Crockett Elementary

Shelly Lindsey, Edmondson Elementary

Chris Biank, Fairview Elementary

Natalie Patterson, Grassland Elementary

Lauren Rosenberg, Heritage Elementary

Kristina Hutchinson, Hillsboro School (K-5)

Elizabeth Boyd, Hunters Bend Elementary

Jessica Clark, Jordan Elementary

Zane Davisson, Kenrose Elementary

Loren Nosbisch, Lipscomb Elementary

Kristi Ellison, Longview Elementary

Adam Danner, Mill Creek Elementary

Rebecca Fry, Nolensville Elementary

Laura Bailey, Oak View Elementary

Andrea Mills, Pearre Creek Elementary

Heather High, Scales Elementary

Jordan Trent, Sunset Elementary

Angela Rawle, Thompson’s Station Elementary

Becky Schmalz, Trinity Elementary

Michelle Rigney, Walnut Grove Elementary

Lindsay Nieuwenhuis, Westwood Elementary

Katie Calcado, Winstead Elementary Middle School Lindsey Herbert, Brentwood Middle

Erin Terry, Fairview Middle

Jami Ventline, Grassland Middle

Larry Dickens, Heritage Middle

James Shelton, Hillsboro School (6-8)

Kevin Ranney, Legacy Middle

Lindsey Hinds-Brown, Mill Creek Middle

Joanna Brewer, Page Middle

Cynthia Bellini, Spring Station Middle

Heather Jett, Sunset Middle

Kristen Murray, Thompson’s Station Middle

Melanie Dukes, Woodland Middle High School Andrew Fleenor, Alternative Learning Center

Amanda Bicsak, Brentwood High

Sarah Shapiro, Centennial High

James Millikan, Fairview High

Katharine Brannon, Franklin High

Laura Kim, Independence High

Lance Smith, Nolensville High

Jim Cherry, Page High

Caroline Labbe, Renaissance High

Pete Mueller, Ravenwood High

Jeff Myers, Summit High

Kathy Caudill, Vanguard High Source: WCS InFocus

