Distracted Franklin Shopper Falls Victim to Theft and Credit Card Fraud

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for anyone who can help identify two suspects who used stolen credit cards to fraudulently charge more than $4,500.

The cards they used came from a wallet stolen from a Murfreesboro Rd. Kroger customer. A female suspect distracted the victim by asking for her help with reading the label from a can (a tactic commonly used by thieves). That’s when another suspect must have reached into her purse that was sitting in the child seat of a shopping cart, stealing her wallet from inside.

Thieves like these act fast! While the victim was still inside Kroger, shopping, her bank notified her that her card had been used to purchase more than $4,500 in gift cards at the Franklin Sam’s Club.

This recent case has Franklin Police issuing another reminder that shopping carts are not a safe place for women to set their purses.

The suspects were driving a dark-colored SUV. Call Franklin Police or Crime Stoppers if your recognize these thieves.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip