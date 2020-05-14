Dispatcher Assists in Delivery of Baby in Fairview





On Tuesday, May 5th at 4:19 a.m., Emergency Communications Dispatcher Monica McCullough received a call from a female advising that she was in labor in Fairview. Monica quickly sent the call up for dispatch documenting that the caller was close to the post office after pinning the location of the caller’s phone.

Throughout the call, Monica reassured the caller and gave her proper instructions that she obtained by reading guide cards. During the call, Monica obtained the vehicle description and asked the caller to turn on her emergency lights to assist the responders with locating her. Monica remained compassionate with the caller to the extent of trying to breathe with her to keep her calm and focused while delivering her baby.

First responders from Fairview Fire Station 31 and Williamson Medical Center EMS arrived at 04:26 to find a vehicle parked on the side of the road at Harvest by LabCanna with a newly delivered child inside. Emergency personnel assisted the occupant and her new born baby for the duration of the incident.

Monica will be receiving a commemorative stork pin in honor of her excellent service.



