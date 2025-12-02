Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Happy Meal

December 2, 2024 – Celebrations are in order for Disneyland® Resort, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year! The resort has never looked happier.

To commemorate the special moment, McDonald’s and Disneyland® Resort are joining forces to throw the happiest celebration of them all, and everyone’s invited. For a limited time starting Dec. 2, the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration Happy Meal™ is bringing Disneyland® Resort magic straight to you.

Every Happy Meal is serving up not one, but TWO Disney, Pixar, Marvel, or Star Wars characters. That’s 70 toys (35 pairings to collect!) to unbox to honor 70 years of Disneyland® Resort fun. Can you say collector’s items?

And the celebration doesn’t stop there. Fans can scan the QR code to virtually explore select areas within Disneyland® Park and Disney California Adventure® Park through maze-style adventures, collecting festive items and favorite characters along the way.

So, cue the pixie dust and head down to McDonald’s to collect your two-toy Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration Happy Meal treat for a limited time while supplies last.

Source: McDonald’s

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email