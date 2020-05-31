



Disney magic is returning!

According to the company website, the reopen date for Disney World in Florida is planned for July 11.

But don’t expect all of the park to be open, a phased plan will roll out. Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will reopen to the general public on July 11, followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.

There will be some changes at the park.

Parades and nighttime spectaculars will return at a later date. In addition, “high-touch” experiences such as makeover opportunities, playgrounds and character meet and greets will remain temporarily unavailable, but characters will still be in the parks to entertain.

Attendance will be managed through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.

New ticket sales and Disney Resort hotel reservations temporarily paused so the company can focus on guests with existing tickets and reservations (Disney Vacation Club members can still make new reservations). Existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders will be able to make reservation requests in phases before new tickets are sold.

Currently, all dining reservations including the dining plan are canceled. Instead of a 180 day booking period, they are switching to a 60-day booking window for dining.

FastPass and Extra Magic Hours are canceled at this time.

For the latest information, visit their website.



