Disney’s Broadway Musical of ‘Frozen’ to Make Nashville Debut in 2024

Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, and Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) announce that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney’s FROZEN are on sale now to the public.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, the spectacular new Broadway musical FROZEN makes its Nashville debut at TPAC’s Jackson Hall for a two-week engagement May 7-18, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Heralded by The New Yorker as “thrilling” and “genuinely moving,” FROZEN has played smash engagements “thawing hearts from coast to coast!” (The Hollywood Reporter), and the critics agree, “It’s simply magical!” (LA Daily News).

“Disney’s struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!” raves the New York Post. “With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!” writes The Evening Standard. The Los Angeles Times declares “the North American tour is irresistible in its creativity and verve.”

There are currently four productions of FROZEN playing around the world, including Tokyo, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of FROZEN has welcomed more than 1.9 million guests.

FROZEN has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director) and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for FROZEN also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner FinnRoss, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as production supervisor and Randy Meyer is the general manager.