Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Makes Nashville Debut at TPAC May 2-7

Single tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m.

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Tennessee Performing Arts Center announce that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney’s ALADDIN will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in TPAC’s Jackson Hall on Tuesday, May 2, and play a limited one-week engagement through Sunday, May 7.

Tickets can be purchased at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Ticket buyers are reminded that TPAC is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances. Those who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or a third party should be aware that TPAC is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

ALADDIN, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014, and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide, it has welcomed more than 14 million people to nine productions and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across North America, in Tokyo, in the Netherlands and in Mexico City, with two new productions slated to open this year. The Broadway production recently joined the list of Top 20 longest Broadway runs.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, ALADDIN features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Newsies,” “Sister Act”), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (“Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid”), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (“Evita,” “Aida”) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (“The Prom,” “The Wedding Singer”). With a book by Beguelin, ALADDIN is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (“The Book of Mormon”).

ALADDIN, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film “Aladdin” was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film’s two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

ALADDIN is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. John MacInnis is the associate choreographer and Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor. Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

A previous North American tour of Nicholaw’s Broadway production played 1,201 performances in 41 cities from April 11, 2017, to March 12, 2020, drawing more than 2.7 million people.