Disney has closed all of its parks due to COVID-19.

As many had to cancel their spring and summer visits to the parks, Disney shared the recipe for one of its top park treats. The recipe for Dole Whip was shared via the Disney park app.

The recipe below is for a single serving. To note, the original version is dairy-free. When making the recipe, choose dairy-free ice cream.

1 big scoop of ice cream

4 oz of pineapple juice

2 cups of frozen pineapple

Add all ingredients to a blender until it’s a thick drink.

Add your swirl and then you’re done.

Dole also posted a recipe for their version of a Dole Whip. On their website they state, “The classic treat you love is now available to enjoy at home! This dairy-free dessert is perfect for Summer or anytime you feel like adding a little sweetness to your day. With only four ingredients and minutes to prepare, it’s almost as good as enjoying this treat while on vacation…almost.”

1 cup pineapple juice, frozen in an ice cube tray

1 DOLE® Banana, peeled and frozen

2-1/2 teaspoons powdered sugar

1/4 to 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk beverage COMBINE -pineapple juice, banana, and powdered sugar in a blender. Cover; blend until smooth, gradually adding coconut milk and scraping down sides if necessary. Serve immediately.