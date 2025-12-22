Disney+ January 2026 Releases

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Disney+ kicks off the new year with blockbuster franchises, thrilling adventures, and exciting originals. Here’s your complete guide to what’s streaming in January 2026.

January 1

  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

January 2

  • The Big Year
  • Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory (Premiere)
  • Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

January 4

  • Incredible Northern Vets (Season 2 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

January 5

  • I AM BOXER (Hulu Original – New Episode)

January 7

  • Made in Korea (Hulu Original – New Episode)
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2 – Disney+ Original – New Episode)

January 9

  • The Tale of Silyan (Premiere)
  • Theme Song Takeover (Season 5 – Premiere)

January 10

  • The Artful Dodger (Season 1 – Hulu Original)
  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4 – New Episodes)

January 12

  • I AM BOXER (Hulu Original – New Episode)

January 14

  • Hey A.J.! (Premiere)
  • Made in Korea (Hulu Original – New Episode)
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2 – Disney+ Original – New Episode)
  • Pole to Pole with Will Smith (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

January 16

  • Agent P, Under C: Shorts (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

January 17

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos (New Seasons)
  • Phineas and Ferb (Season 5 – New Episodes)

January 18

  • Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3 – Premiere)

January 19

  • I AM BOXER (Hulu Original – New Episode)

January 21

  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2 – Disney+ Original – New Episode)

January 22

  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage

January 23

  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (New Episodes)

January 26

  • I AM BOXER (Hulu Original – New Episode)

January 27

  • Wonder Man (Disney+ Original – Premiere at 6pm PT – All Episodes Streaming)

January 28

  • Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2 – Premiere)

January 30

  • Pupstruction Construction (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

Also Coming This Month

  • Disneyland Handcrafted (Premiere)

More Entertainment News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here