Disney+ January 2026 Releases

Disney+ kicks off the new year with blockbuster franchises, thrilling adventures, and exciting originals. Here’s your complete guide to what’s streaming in January 2026.
January 1
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
January 2
- The Big Year
- Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory (Premiere)
- Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
January 4
- Incredible Northern Vets (Season 2 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
January 5
- I AM BOXER (Hulu Original – New Episode)
January 7
- Made in Korea (Hulu Original – New Episode)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2 – Disney+ Original – New Episode)
January 9
- The Tale of Silyan (Premiere)
- Theme Song Takeover (Season 5 – Premiere)
January 10
- The Artful Dodger (Season 1 – Hulu Original)
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4 – New Episodes)
January 12
- I AM BOXER (Hulu Original – New Episode)
January 14
- Hey A.J.! (Premiere)
- Made in Korea (Hulu Original – New Episode)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2 – Disney+ Original – New Episode)
- Pole to Pole with Will Smith (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
January 16
- Agent P, Under C: Shorts (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
January 17
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (New Seasons)
- Phineas and Ferb (Season 5 – New Episodes)
January 18
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3 – Premiere)
January 19
- I AM BOXER (Hulu Original – New Episode)
January 21
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2 – Disney+ Original – New Episode)
January 22
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
January 23
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (New Episodes)
January 26
- I AM BOXER (Hulu Original – New Episode)
January 27
- Wonder Man (Disney+ Original – Premiere at 6pm PT – All Episodes Streaming)
January 28
- Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2 – Premiere)
January 30
- Pupstruction Construction (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
Also Coming This Month
- Disneyland Handcrafted (Premiere)
