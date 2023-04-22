Disney Immersive Experience Event Extended in Nashville

Following celebrated premieres in 10 cities and rave reviews from critics and audiences across North America, Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios have announced that Immersive DisneyAnimation is being extended by popular demand to Aug. 13, 2023 in Boston, Cleveland, Columbus, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Nashville and San Antonio, with Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto continuing through Sept. 4, 2023. The production will also open in Tokyo on April 29 at Mori Arts Center Gallery (52nd floor, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower), with additional international presentations soon to be announced.
Immersive Disney Animation was called “Jaw-dropping” by Axios, “a peek behind the curtain that you would just never otherwise get” by the Boston Globe, with Elite Daily remarking, “you really feel like you’ve stepped inside your fave film.” Tickets are on sale now at lighthouseimmersive.com/Disney
.
Creating iconic animated stories for all ages for nearly a century, Walt DisneyAnimation Studios has joined forces with North America’s top creator of experiential projection exhibitions (including The Original Immersive Van Gogh, which never travelled to Atlanta, but opened in over 20 cities across North America) to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, to all of the classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio. Audiences will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them.
Beyond the unparalleled projection design that Lighthouse Immersive is known for, Immersive Disney Animation is further enhanced by expansive environmental design by Lighthouse Immersive’s Global Creative Director David Korins (Tony Award®-nominee whose credits include more than 20 Broadway shows including Hamilton, and an Emmy Award® for Grease Live).
Additional interactive features within the projection show include responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections and based on the audiences’ movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.
Ross captures the excitement both Disney and Lighthouse Immersive feel for the project as he describes how it begins: “Just imagine journeying through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, flying on a magic carpet with Aladdin, and stepping into Casita with Mirabel and the family Madrigal. This is where Immersive Disney Animation takes you.”