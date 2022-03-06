Discovery Virtual K-8 Accepting Applications for 2022-23

Families have until March 20 to submit an application to attend Discovery Virtual K-8 during the 2022-23 school year.

Discovery Virtual K-8 School is an online school that serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Students Zoom with their teachers in real-time throughout the day and learn the same content and standards as students in the brick-and-mortar elementary and middle schools of WCS.

The application is open for new and returning students. All current Discovery Virtual families will need to apply to continue at the school in the fall.

Information about Discovery Virtual and what will be considered during the application process is available on the school’s Resources page. A list of frequently asked questions also provides information for families to review when making the decision to fill out the online application form. Families may contact Discovery Principal Dr. Kari Miller with questions.

The district’s online high school option, Vanguard Virtual High, has already accepted applications. However, those interested in enrolling in the school for the 2022-23 school year should email Vanguard secretary Kathryn Yommer.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS