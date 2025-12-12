Discover Unique Gifts at the Franklin Holiday Market at The Factory

Made Market is hosting the Franklin Holiday Market on Saturday, December 13th, 2025, from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at The Factory – Liberty Hall (230 Franklin Rd., Franklin, TN 37064).

Come shop from an incredible lineup of skilled artisans from Franklin, Nashville, and beyond. Savor delicious food, sip on seasonal drinks, and soak up the warm community energy that makes Franklin truly unique.

Made Market is Franklin’s premier destination for curated, handcrafted finds–perfect for gifting or treating yourself! Round up your friends and let’s support these talented makers together.

Admission is free for kids 15 and under, and parking is FREE, so bring your holiday cheer and shop to your heart’s content! ??

We’re counting down to an amazing day with you!

More information HERE.

