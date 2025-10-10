Discover Unique Autumn Adventures Together at Deer Run’s Mother-Son Fall Date

Deer Run’s Mother-Son Fall Date takes place on Sunday, November 2nd, 2025, from 1:00–5:00 p.m. at Deer Run Camps & Retreat Center (3845 Perkins Road, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee 37179).
The Mother-Son Fall Date is the perfect opportunity to carve out some me-and-you time before you dive into your busy holiday schedule! Enjoy a picnic lunch in one of the many scenic wooded areas on site, recreational activities, campfire, and hike under changing leaves as The Valley transforms with autumn beauty.
-included picnic lunch for you to enjoy together
-archery & BBs range
-giant swing & zip lines
-cornhole, pickleball, gaga ball, carpetball, Noah’s Park, & more
-wagon ride
-campfire & s’mores
-photo op
-mother-son conversation starters and devotional
-Camp Store open for shopping & snacks
-Eatery open for ice cream, hot cocoa & specialty coffees
-Deer Run gift for your son
$39.95 per person*
* Price includes $4.95 registration fee
More information HERE.
