Discover Unique Autumn Adventures Together at Deer Run’s Mother-Son Fall Date

Deer Run’s Mother-Son Fall Date takes place on Sunday, November 2nd, 2025, from 1:00–5:00 p.m. at Deer Run Camps & Retreat Center (3845 Perkins Road, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee 37179).

The Mother-Son Fall Date is the perfect opportunity to carve out some me-and-you time before you dive into your busy holiday schedule! Enjoy a picnic lunch in one of the many scenic wooded areas on site, recreational activities, campfire, and hike under changing leaves as The Valley transforms with autumn beauty.

-included picnic lunch for you to enjoy together

-archery & BBs range

-giant swing & zip lines

-cornhole, pickleball, gaga ball, carpetball, Noah’s Park, & more

-wagon ride

-campfire & s’mores

-photo op

-mother-son conversation starters and devotional

-Camp Store open for shopping & snacks

-Eatery open for ice cream, hot cocoa & specialty coffees

-Deer Run gift for your son

$39.95 per person*

* Price includes $4.95 registration fee

More information HERE.

For more local events, visit https://williamsonsource.com/williamson-county-events/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email