Discover Treasures from the Past at Vintage at the Factory at Liberty Hall

By
Jen Haley
-
vintage at the factory

Go to Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, Tennessee 37064) on Saturday, October 4th, 2025 from 10 am – 5 pm for Vintage at the Factory!

The event will feature 40 vendors selling vintage and handmade clothing and jewelry- everything from antique clothing to Y2K! Also, permanent jewelry will be back by popular demand! The event will feature men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, so bring the whole gang!

Free parking
$5 Entry fee
Children 12 & under are free

More information HERE.

For more local events like Vintage at the Factory, visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here