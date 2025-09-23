Discover Treasures from the Past at Vintage at the Factory at Liberty Hall

Go to Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, Tennessee 37064) on Saturday, October 4th, 2025 from 10 am – 5 pm for Vintage at the Factory!

The event will feature 40 vendors selling vintage and handmade clothing and jewelry- everything from antique clothing to Y2K! Also, permanent jewelry will be back by popular demand! The event will feature men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, so bring the whole gang!

Free parking

$5 Entry fee

Children 12 & under are free

More information HERE.

