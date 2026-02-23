Discover the Thrills of Nature at the Wild About Raptors Event at Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary

Wild About Raptors will take place on Saturday, April 11th, 2026, from 10:00 am – 12 pm at Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary (545 Beech Creek Rd S, Brentwood, TN 37027)

Are you a hawk watcher? An owl enthusiast? A falcon fanatic? Discover the unique adaptations that make birds of prey masters of the sky and the roles they play in our environment. This program will include an educational program and hands-on activities to explore the lives of these fascinating animals.

Owl’s Hill Director of Education, Julie Eperjesi, partners with Barfield Crescent Park Wilderness Station staff to present up-close encounters with birds of prey. Bring the cameras!

Note: To protect the wildlife, we do not permit pets on the Sanctuary grounds.

Cost: $15 per person

Suitable for ages 9 and up.

REFUND & CANCELLATION POLICY:

REFUND POLICY: There are no refunds for programs you cannot attend. You may transfer your ticket to a friend, colleague, or family member by calling us in advance of the program date.

CANCELLATION: Programs are rain or shine. We will, however, cancel a program if Williamson County is under a severe weather warning issued by the National Weather Service. Participants will be notified of cancellations by email. If a program is cancelled, you will receive a credit toward Day Passes valid for 30 days.

FOR EVERYONE’S SAFETY:

Please stay home if you do not feel well or were recently exposed to someone with a respiratory illness.

Our outdoor portable toilets each have hand sanitizers inside, and we’ve added an outside hand washing station.

Please bring a refillable water bottle. We do not have a communal water fountain.

Insect repellent and sunscreen are recommended (depending on the season).

