Discover Elevated Luxury at 9543 Tarren Mill Ln – A Masterpiece in The Raintree Reserve

If your vision of home includes refined elegance, modern craftsmanship, and an unparalleled lifestyle, look no further than 9543 Tarren Mill Ln in the new Reserve at Raintree Forest in Brentwood. This exceptional new construction by Ridgemont Homes is designed for those who appreciate upscale finishes, spacious living, and the serenity of Brentwood’s rolling hills.

This stunning home offers a rare opportunity to secure your place in one of Middle Tennessee’s most sought-after communities. Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate invites you inside this exclusive listing:

Exquisite Design & Thoughtful Craftsmanship

From the moment you step inside 9543 Tarren Mill Ln, you’ll be captivated by the seamless blend of timeless sophistication and contemporary comfort. The expansive open-concept kitchen, breakfast nook, and family room create a warm and inviting space perfect for both everyday living and entertaining.

A working pantry and wet bar add an extra layer of convenience, ensuring that hosting is effortless. (Take a full tour of the interior here!)

A Retreat for Every Lifestyle

Designed with versatility in mind, this home offers both a primary and guest suite on the main level—ideal for multigenerational living or hosting guests in complete comfort. The primary suite offers indulgent relaxation in a spa-like bathroom environment and a bedroom with a vaulted ceiling.

The partially finished basement elevates the living experience, featuring a dedicated theater or workout room, a spacious bonus room, a full bath, and an additional wet bar area. Whether you’re enjoying a quiet movie night or an energizing morning workout, this space adapts to your every need.

Outdoor Living with Stunning Views

Step onto the expansive 21×16 covered porch, complete with a cozy fireplace, and take in the breathtaking views of Brentwood’s rolling hillside. With ample space to add a future pool within the building envelope, the backyard presents endless possibilities for creating your own private oasis. With a new community pool, cabana, and pickleball courts coming to The Reserve at Raintree Forest in the Summer of 2025, the neighborhood itself is designed for an active and luxurious lifestyle.

An Investment in Excellence

Beyond the exquisite finishes and thoughtful layout, 9543 Tarren Mill Ln is part of the highly desirable Crockett, Woodland, and Ravenwood school district—an incredible advantage for families seeking top-tier education options.

Secure Your Dream Home Today

Opportunities like 9543 Tarren Mill Ln are rare, so don’t let this one slip away! Let Susan Gregory guide you in navigating this luxury new construction home purchase with confidence and ease. Contact her today to schedule a private tour and take the first step toward making this remarkable residence your own.

Explore all that 9543 Tarren Mill Ln has to offer!

