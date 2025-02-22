Discover Elegance and Comfort at 1953 Napa Drive in Brentwood, TN

Nestled in the Turnberry Homes’ newest estate neighborhood in Brentwood, 1953 Napa Drive presents an extraordinary opportunity for luxurious yet comfortable living. This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home boasts 3,604 square feet of beautifully designed living space, offering an exceptional blend of modern convenience and timeless sophistication. Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate invites you to explore this stunning property and experience its unmatched charm firsthand.

A Home Designed for Luxury and Comfort

From the moment you step inside, you’ll be captivated by the spacious open-concept design and high-end finishes that make this home exceptional. The main-level primary suite is a private retreat featuring an elegant en-suite bathroom with a spa-like soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual vanities. With an additional guest suite on the main floor, this home provides versatility and convenience for hosting family and friends.

Gourmet Kitchen & Inviting Living Spaces

At the heart of the home is a chef’s dream kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and a large island perfect for meal prep and casual dining. The kitchen flows open into the family room, which features a cozy fireplace and abundant natural light and creates a welcoming space for entertaining or relaxing. A formal dining room offers additional space for gatherings and special occasions.

Indoor-Outdoor Living at Its Finest

Step outside to enjoy the covered patio and beautifully landscaped backyard, an ideal setting for outdoor dining, entertaining, or simply unwinding. Whether sipping coffee in the morning or hosting a weekend barbecue, this home’s outdoor spaces provide the perfect balance of comfort and style.

Bonus Features for Work & Play

This home includes five spacious bedrooms and a versatile bonus room, perfect for a media room, playroom, or home gym. A dedicated home office allows for productivity in a quiet, comfortable setting. Thoughtful design elements, such as ample storage and high ceilings, enhance functionality and elegance.

Your Dream Home Awaits at 1953 Napa Drive – Contact Susan Gregory Today!

Located in the new Calistoga neighborhood in Brentwood, 1953 Napa Drive offers access to top-rated schools, upscale shopping, and premier dining options. Residents also enjoy proximity to scenic parks, walking trails, and major commuting routes, making this an ideal location for convenience and lifestyle.

This exceptional home in Brentwood, TN, is a rare opportunity to own a property that balances luxury, functionality, and prime location. Don’t miss out on this stunning home—schedule a private tour today by contacting Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email