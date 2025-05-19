Discover Bold Bites: Maple Street Biscuit Company’s New Lunch Menu Hits Nashville

Maple Street Biscuit Company has always done things differently, and their newest offerings are no exception. Known for scratch-made comfort food with a modern twist, Maple Street is bringing bold flavors and warm hospitality to lunchtime across Nashville. With the launch of their new weekday lunch menu, guests now have even more reasons to visit.

Whether you’re craving crispy chicken, pimento cheese, or golden tots, Maple Street is a must-have lunch in Nashville. Lunch is now served Monday through Friday from 10:30 AM to 2 PM at their Nashville, Brentwood, and Murfreesboro locations, so stop by and enjoy a delicious meal.

A New Way to Lunch in Nashville

Lunchtime just got a serious upgrade. Whether you’re escaping the office or meeting up with friends, Maple Street’s weekday lunch menu is designed to satisfy every comfort food craving. It’s comfort food that’s quick, high-quality, and has the cozy feel of a handcrafted meal.

Each dish on the new menu reflects Maple Street’s dedication to using high-quality ingredients and bold, unexpected flavor combinations that hit just right.

Comfort Food with Character

This isn’t your average lunch menu. It’s a bold, flavorful adventure designed to satisfy and surprise. Whether you’re a first-timer or a longtime fan, these dishes bring the same quality and creativity that Maple Street is known for.

Here’s a taste of what’s new on the Nashville lunch menu:

Chicken BLT: A crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast stacked with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch, served on a warm square biscuit with crispy tots.

Chicken Pimento Cheese Sandwich: A flavor-packed combo of crunchy fried chicken, creamy pimento cheese, and hot honey served with tots for the perfect midday bite.

Chix & Waffle Pimento Sandwich: Sweet, spicy, and savory. This bold creation features hand-breaded chicken, pimento cheese, fresh jalapeños, and red pepper jelly stacked between two golden waffles.

Each item is crafted with care and served up hot, hearty, and fast — perfect for anyone looking to fuel their afternoon with food that feels like home.

Your New Favorite Neighborhood Lunch Spot

Maple Street Biscuit Company offers more than just great food. Their Nashville-area shops in Nashville, Brentwood, and Murfreesboro are neighborhood hubs where guests are welcomed with a smile, served with purpose, and encouraged to slow down, even if just for lunch.

With online ordering and an easy-to-use mobile app, getting your favorite Maple Street lunch has never been more convenient. Whether you’re dining in or taking it to go, the experience is built around comfort, care, and bold bites that leave a lasting impression.

Try the New Lunch Menu Today

If you haven’t been to Maple Street Biscuit Company lately, lunch is the perfect excuse to stop by. From crispy chicken sandwiches to crave-worthy sides, the new weekday menu brings a fresh twist to everything fans already love, with new flavors and old-fashioned hospitality.

Visit your local Maple Street Biscuit Company in Nashville, Brentwood, or Murfreesboro and discover how good lunch can be.

