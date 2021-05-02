Discipleship and Community at Renew Christian Academy

A ministry of Harpeth Christian, Renew Christian Academy offers students a strong discipleship component along with rigorous academics in a college-prep hybrid homeschooling setting. “We are not here to protect your children from the world, we are here to prepare your children for the world,” says Shannon Carpino, M.Ed., Director at Renew Christian Academy.

Don’t Allow The World to Disciple Your Children

Equip Your Children to Disciple the World

Whether taking one class or a full-course load of six academic hours, all students in the 6th-12th grade academy are on campus for lunch hour, which includes a small group Bible study and socializing time.

During the first half of lunch hour, students are involved in a small group Bible study, split by age groups and gender, during which they eat and fellowship and talk about issues concerning their faith. These groups of five to six students are led by instructors, church staff members, or volunteers using a sound biblical curriculum.

The second half-hour is playtime or socializing time. “We wanted to intentionally schedule time for students to build relationships,” explains Carpino. “Students can play music or games, walk the track around the church and have a good time having a conversation.”

In the classroom and through the discipleship component of the academic experience, Renew Christian Academy teaches students how to talk about their faith and equip them to have healthy discourse. “ ‘Speech and Debate’ and ‘Apologetics’, for example, are two courses through which students learn skills that teach them how to be effective in their communication,” says Carpino. “We teach that you can value and love another human being – even if they have nothing in common with you faith-wise.”

Renew Christian Academy is unique among tutorial programs for featuring a discipleship component that is both academic and a ministry of the church. “We’re attracting a lot of families who want a strong, rigorous academic program that will also prepare students for college and the world,” says Carpino. “Kids are hungry to learn what’s happening in the world. We don’t believe in putting our heads in the sand. We believe parents want their kids to learn about the world and culture through a Biblical worldview. We are proactive in preparing our students for the world.”

