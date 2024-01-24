Dirty Dough Cookies to Open in Franklin

Dirty Dough Cookies will open in Franklin at 209 South Royal Oaks Boulevard next to At Home. This will be the first location in Williamson County and the third in Tennessee.

Dirty Dough is a cookie franchise offering an array of uniquely crafted cookies. Their motto on the website says, “Life gets messy; it’s what’s inside that counts.”

Dirty Dough’s cookies are engineered from the inside out, featuring inventive combinations of layers, mix-ins, or fillings. Committed to mental well-being, Dirty Dough has always had a mental health initiative baked into its own DNA, mirroring its motto and ensuring a focus on internal richness over external perfection. For more information, visit www.dirtydough.com.

At this time, we don’t have an open date for the Franklin location; keep checking back here for more updates.