Dirty Dough Cookies Opens in Franklin

Dirty Dough Cookies is now open in Franklin at 209 South Royal Oaks Boulevard next to At Home.

The cookie store shared on social media, “The wait is over! Dirty Dough has officially opened its doors, and we couldn’t be more excited to share our soft, warm, and deliciously stuffed cookies with YOU! Come visit us at our new Franklin location and experience why it’s what’s inside that counts – in our cookies and in life.”

Dirty Dough’s cookies are engineered from the inside out, featuring inventive combinations of layers, mix-ins, or fillings. Committed to mental well-being, Dirty Dough has always had a mental health initiative baked into its own DNA, mirroring its motto and ensuring a focus on internal richness over external perfection. For more information, visit www.dirtydough.com.

Hours of operation for the Franklin location are 10 am – 10 pm daily.

