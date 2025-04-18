Dirty Dough Celebrates Easter with Limited Time Easter Specials

Dirty Dough is sweetening the season with a limited-time Easter box, available exclusively at its first Tennessee store in Franklin (209 South Royal Oaks, Suite 250), now through Saturday, April 19. These festive treats are available only by visiting our store or pre-ordering via phone at (615) 249-1920.

Featuring four imaginative cookie creations, the Easter box embodies Dirty Dough’s core philosophy: “It’s what’s on the inside that counts.”

The Easter box ($15.99 + tax) includes:

Robin’s Nest – Sugar cookie stuffed with sweet cream and white chocolate chips, topped with buttercream and candy Robin’s Eggs.

Cotton Tail – Strawberry cookie filled with jam, finished with cream cheese frosting and marshmallow feet.

Peep of Cake – Funfetti cookie with a marshmallow center, topped with marshmallow fluff, sanding sugar, and a classic marshmallow Peep.

Easter Blossom – Rich brown sugar cookie stuffed with caramel and topped with almond frosting.

Also on the menu is Peep Punch, a colorful seasonal drink made with rainbow sherbet, pineapple juice, Sprite, whipped cream, and a Peep garnish ($5 + tax).

From its humble beginnings in a Tempe, Arizona dorm room to its growing nationwide footprint, Dirty Dough has carved out its niche in the cookie world with treats engineered from the inside out—each cookie featuring layered dough, bold mix-ins, and decadent fillings. The brand embraces imperfection, substance over style, and a message of real-life authenticity with every bite.

For more information or to learn about Dirty Dough’s mission and menu, visit www.dirtydoughcookies.com.

