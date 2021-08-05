Director of Metro Schools Recommends New Mask Policy to Board

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Delta Variant, along with recommendations from the CDC, Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools is recommending the Board adopt a universal mask policy, indoors and on buses, for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

“I wish that more Americans had taken advantage of the life-saving vaccine that has been available to them, so that the pandemic would be less of a factor in the lives of our students and a universal mask mandate would not be necessary. I’m hopeful that more community members will get the vaccine so that we can mitigate the spread of the virus and return to a normal school setting. Metro Schools will continue to do our part to promote vaccination events for our students who are eligible, their families, and our staff, along with the other mitigation protocols that can reduce transmission of the virus,” reads a statement from MNPS.

The Board of Education will meet Thursday, August 5 at 11:00 a.m. to discuss COVID protocols for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

2021-22 COVID Protocols On Tuesday, July 13, Metro Schools announced updated COVID safety protocols for the upcoming 2021-22 school year that starts August 10. Vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds Children ages 12 to 15 can receive vaccinations at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and through the Metro Public Health Department. Parents can make an appointment at Vanderbilt for their child’s vaccine by: Visiting Vanderbilt’s appointment website

Calling the COVID hotline at 888-312-0847. As additional age groups become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Vanderbilt will administer vaccines to those groups through this process. Children under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them for the vaccine administration. No appointments are necessary for anyone 12 and older to receive the vaccination through the Metro Public Health Department. Details are available at A Safe Nashville website.