Director of Metro Schools Recommends New Mask Policy to Board

By
Andrea Hinds
-
child wearing mask in school gym

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Delta Variant, along with recommendations from the CDC, Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools is recommending the Board adopt a universal mask policy, indoors and on buses, for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Related: Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued mask requirements inside Metro facilities.

“I wish that more Americans had taken advantage of the life-saving vaccine that has been available to them, so that the pandemic would be less of a factor in the lives of our students and a universal mask mandate would not be necessary. I’m hopeful that more community members will get the vaccine so that we can mitigate the spread of the virus and return to a normal school setting. Metro Schools will continue to do our part to promote vaccination events for our students who are eligible, their families, and our staff, along with the other mitigation protocols that can reduce transmission of the virus,” reads a statement from MNPS.

The Board of Education will meet Thursday, August 5 at 11:00 a.m. to discuss COVID protocols for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

2021-22 COVID Protocols

On Tuesday, July 13, Metro Schools announced updated COVID safety protocols for the upcoming 2021-22 school year that starts August 10.

Vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds

Children ages 12 to 15 can receive vaccinations at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and through the Metro Public Health Department.

Parents can make an appointment at Vanderbilt for their child’s vaccine by:

As additional age groups become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Vanderbilt will administer vaccines to those groups through this process. Children under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them for the vaccine administration.

No appointments are necessary for anyone 12 and older to receive the vaccination through the Metro Public Health Department. Details are available at A Safe Nashville website.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here