Discover life-like dinosaurs this Spring and Summer as DinoTrek makes a return to the Nashville Zoo.

The fourth installation of DinoTrek will be open from March 10 through July 30, showcasing more than 20 life-size animatronic dinosaurs on a wooded trail.

This year, Zoo attendees will get the chance to see the new 23-foot-tall Brachiosaurus and new species including the Iguanodon and Triceratops.

The DinoTrek experience includes life-like Jurassic beasts moving, growling, hissing, roaring and even spitting. Educational signage with fun facts will be located by each dinosaur.