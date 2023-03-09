Digiorno Unveils Exclusive All-Onion Pizza for March Madness

PRNewswire/ — Let’s face it – college hoops can be a rollercoaster of emotions, with heartbreaking losses often leading to failed attempts at holding back tears. This year, DIGIORNO® is ready with the assist, creating the first-ever pizza that can also be used as an emotional crutch (or should we say, emotional crust). Throughout the tournament, fans can enter for a chance to win an exclusive DIGIORNO Cry Pie – an all-onion pizza made to mask your basketball heartbreak.

Handcrafted by the empathetic pizza-makers at DIGIORNO, Cry Pies feature the brand’s Classic Thin Crust, topped with mozzarella cheese and a creamy alfredo-style sauce. But of course, the piece de resistance is an abundance of onions – caramelized yellow onions, red onions and even green onions – for a delicious, tear-worthy taste that could make a grown fan cry.

How to Enter for a Chance to Win

Whether your favorite team misses a buzzer-beater or ends up on the wrong side of an upset, DIGIORNO is giving you permission to blame your tears on the Cry Pie. Starting now through 11:59 p.m. ET on April 3, fans can enter online at DiGiornoCryPie.com for a chance to win.

“We’re always looking to push culinary boundaries while still providing the same high-quality, fresh-baked experience people can expect from DIGIORNO,” said Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DIGIORNO. “We’ve all seen or experienced the heartbreak that comes with a tough loss during the college basketball championship. We hope our Cry Pies offer people a fun way to engage with the tournament and our brand, no matter who they’re cheering for!”

Building A Winning Watch Party

Who needs delivery when you can get slam dunk pizza right from your oven? Give your team the M-V-Pizza it deserves – with eight delicious crust types, you can always count on the fresh-baked taste of DIGIORNO for your basketball watch parties.