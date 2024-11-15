Dierks Bentley to Sign Bottles of his ROW 94 Kentucky Straight Bourbon in Brentwood

Dierks Bentley will be at Brentwood’s Total Wine on Monday, November 25th greeting fans and signing bottles of his new ROW 94 Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

Come meet country music’s Dierks Bentley and purchase an autographed bottle* of his new ROW 94 whiskey (*quantities are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis).

Where: Brentwood Total Wine, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN (Brentwood Place Shopping Center)

When: 11/25, 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Dierks Bentley’s first whiskey, ROW 94, is made at the historic Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, KY. ROW 94 reflects Bentley’s dream to create a bourbon that he and his fans can enjoy on the big nights and everyday gatherings. ROW 94 ($39.99/750ml) launched in September across select states, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Colorado, and Arizona, with additional states slated for 2025. It is also available nationwide for purchase at ROW94whiskey.com.

“A lot of years of thinking, researching and trying different whiskeys went into creating ROW 94,” says Bentley. “It’s been an evolution – from drinking basically any whiskey handed to me back in college, to it becoming something I enjoy tasting and sharing with friends. I knew I wanted 94 proof because I like some bite, and that I wanted it aged for at least four years since that’s when it starts to taste best to me. ROW 94 is a serious whiskey that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and I’m glad we finally get to share it.”

Distilled at Green River Distilling Co., founded in 1885 and renowned as the 10th oldest licensed distillery in Kentucky, ROW 94 is crafted with three Ingredients – premium grain, purified Kentucky limestone water, and cultivated yeast. “Through the process, I visited a lot of distilleries and we ended up partnering with one of the greatest in Kentucky,” says Bentley. “It’s been so much fun to be part of the ‘backstage crew’ and learn what it takes from start to finish and get to know the people who work there – it’s a uniquely American process in a lot of ways.”

Made with 70% Kentucky-grown corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted and row barley, ROW 94 is a 94-proof whiskey aged for 4 years in new White Oak barrels with a level 4 char that penetrates deep into the staves for greater complexity and character. It boasts heavy notes of vanilla and toffee to start with a subtle green apple flavor underneath. The whiskey finishes with hints of honey and tobacco.

“Dierks’ passion for whiskey and doing things the right way was evident from the first time we met him,” says Mark Erwin, CEO Bardstown Bourbon Company and Green River. “He loves the Green River Distillery and wanted it to be the home for ROW 94. We are excited to be partnering with him and his team on this great brand and look forward to seeing what they can do with this great liquid.”

ROW 94 is named in part for the year Bentley moved to Nashville and began his journey into storytelling and entertaining, as well as Nashville’s Music Row. It is where he still resides with his family. The brand logo is the thunderbird, a symbol near and dear to Bentley’s heart, which fans may still remember gracing his landmark album, Riser. The thunderbird is an emblem of strength and an ode to everyday people that believe in hard work, truth, pride, freedom, optimism, fun, and making the most of every day.

