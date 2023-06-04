Dierks Bentley to Host 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville

Country music superstar Dierks Bentley will host the 2023 NHL Awards on Monday, June 26, the National Hockey League announced. The celebration of the League’s best regular-season performances will broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on TNT, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in the U.S. and Canada, at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets to the 2023 NHL Awards are available here.

“Hockey plays a big part of my daily life,” said Bentley. “I’ve been to rinks all over the country with my travel hockey son. I coach his spring league games and spend hours in the local hockey store, telling him, ‘No, you do not need a new stick!’ We love watching YouTube highlight reels, the whole family loves going to Nashville Predators games and watching the Stanley Cup Final together. And, I am a proud member of a beer league team here in Nashville. To get to add NHL Awards host to this list is truly an honor.”

“We can’t wait to celebrate the NHL’s best and brightest with the best of country music in Nashville,” said NHL Chief Content Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Steve Mayer. “Dierks has rocked our stage over the years as a headline performer, and we’re so happy to welcome him as host of this year’s NHL Awards.”

The 2023 NHL Awards will open a week of NHL activities in Nashville. The NHL, in conjunction with the City of Nashville and the Nashville Predators, will stage the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™, June 28-29, at Bridgestone Arena. Tickets to the 2023 NHL Draft are available for purchase here.

A list of NHL and Predators public activities and events, including red carpet arrivals for the NHL Awards show and the NHL Draft, will be held in the area outside Bridgestone Arena and announced in the coming weeks.

The 2023 NHL Awards broadcast will reveal the winners of 13 regular-season awards in a wide range of categories, including most valuable player (Hart Trophy), outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy), outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy) and outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy); the Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented annually to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), will also be awarded.

NHL Network™, NHL.com and NHL Social™ will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2023 NHL Awards™. Fans can follow the festivities across the NHL’s social media channels via the official hashtag #NHLAwards.