Didn’t Get Taylor Swift Tickets? Here’s a Few Ways to Win Tickets

Taylor Swift is returning to Nissan Stadium next year on her Eras Tour. It was first announced as only one concert but now there will be three shows -May 5,6, and 7th at Nissan Stadium.

For verified fans, buying Taylor Swift tickets was a frustrating process, if you actually got out of the queue to hit purchase.

And if you did, you might have had sticker shock as the prices have been reported to be as high as $500 for nosebleed seats.

If you are feeling lucky, we found a few places that are hosting contests to win free tickets.

Meet Me at Midnights

It’s a Taylor Swift scavenger hunt for the chance to win four tickets. 107.5 has placed 13 clocks around the Nashville area, all at places that are somehow linked to Taylor Swift. Places she used to frequent, venues she’s played, businesses she’s supported, and more. Your job, between now and November 18th, is to find TEN of them.

Find details here.

WZYP- Listen for Taylor’s Music

If you listen to WZYP and hear three Taylor Swift songs in a row, call in to try and win a pair of tickets.

Find details here.

Nash Icon

Follow them on social media for a chance to win tickets to the show.

Find details here.

92.3 – WDEF

Register on their site for the chance to win tickets to see Taylor at Nissan Stadium on May 6, 2023.

Find details here.

Hits 96

Register on their site for a chance to win tickets to see Taylor at Nissan Stadium.

Find details here.

Lighting 100

On their ticket contest page, you can enter daily to win a pair of tickets.

Find details here.

103.3 Country

November 17 and 18 at 5:15 pm, you can listen for a chance to win tickets to the concert.

Find details here.

Star 102.1

Star is giving away two tickets for the May 6th show. You have to download their app to enter.

Find details here.